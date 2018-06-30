Facebook to add 'keyword snooze' feature

Facebook is adding a feature that could help you avoid seeing posts about topics you want to avoid.It's called "keyword snooze."Users can select a post about a topic they want to avoid, whether it involves movie spoilers, politics or a sports event and choose keywords from that post.Facebook will then filter out posts that use those keywords for the next 30 days.However, you can't block ads.So if you snoozed a movie title, you wouldn't see posts from friends about the movie but still may see ads to buy tickets.------