Facebook to roll out addiction awareness feature

If you think you're spending too much time on Facebook, the social network is offering some help with breaking your habit, or at least letting you know exactly how bad it is.

A new feature will track how much time you spend on the Facebook and Instagram apps, on a daily and weekly basis.

It's not available for computers yet.

You can also set a timer to limit yourself.

