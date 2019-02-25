ACTION NEWS INVESTIGATION

Security Hack: Family says NEST camera taken over by hacker

Home security systems are meant to protect and make families feel safe s reported by Chad Pradelli during Action News at 11 on February 25, 2019.

By and Cheryl Mettendorf
Home security systems are meant to protect and make families feel safe but an Action News investigation finds hackers are infiltrating them.

Trisha Lockwood said on Super Bowl Sunday an unknown man started talking to her 5-year old son Shane through his security camera.

"He says Mommy there is a man's voice in my room," said Tricia Lockwood. "Just like these creepy sounds. Shane, Shane, buddy....," she added.

Shane went running to his mother.

"We were scared. We shut our bedroom door and said to him stay in here because at that point we thought they could see us," Lockwood said.

She then pulled the camera out of the wall.

"We are white hats. We don't have any malicious intent," said Hacker Hank Fordham of Anonymous Calgary.

Fordham said he hacks into home security systems to alert owners of vulnerabilities. Including, Andy Gregg's camera last year.

"Are you able to see where I live and everything?" asked Gregg.

"Yeah, I don't see where you live now but could now," replied Fordham through the security camera.

Fordham calls himself a 'White Hat' meaning a hacker with good intentions.

"Andy Green's information was compromised and leaked online as a bulk list of a database leak and that's what generally happens," he added.

Fordham said that information in Gregg's case was a username and password.

And it was one Gregg had used for multiple accounts.

Fordham said hackers can test the usernames and passwords with software.

"They'll use web automation tools to use that information against a whole plethora of websites: Facebook, Netflix, you name it," he said.

Fordham says he has broken into a half dozen security systems simply to warn consumers to activate their system's two-step verification. It's an extra layer of security that helps prevent hacking.

The 23 year old believes Nest should force customers to use it and require password resets every few months or the growing hacking underworld will take advantage.

"People trade these publicly on forums some people even pride themselves on trading these combos on forums between themselves," he added.

Google, which owns Nest, tells Action News that it cannot comment on any particular case, but the company said "Nest was not breached."

The company also said: "These recent reports are based on customers using compromised passwords (exposed through breaches on other websites). In nearly all cases, two-factor verification eliminates this type of security risk."

Google said it's also considering new security measure to prevent this sort of hacking.

Lockwood, whose husband works in the technology, world warns if it could happen to her family it could happen to anybody.

"I never thought it'd be us...not in a million years," she said.

