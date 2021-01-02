Time for virtual farmers to retire as Farmville shuts down with end of Adobe Flash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=8465782" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Consumer Reports has some tips on managing debt collections in the digital age.

Attention virtual farmers: You're now retired.One of Facebook's earliest successes, "Farmville," is no longer supported by Adobe, CNN reported."Farmville" was a popular game more than 10 years ago.Users tended to digital fields and harvested fake vegetables.The game shut down for good Thursday, a victim of outdated Adobe Flash Player software.Adobe decided to kill Flash after it declined in popularity due to its difficulty running on mobile phones.Apple blocked it completely from its iPhones back in 2010, citing security issues.Adobe has now abandoned support for Flash, and will block all Flash content Jan. 12.If you still had money to use for in-app additions on "Farmville," game maker Zynga says "tough luck."It's not issuing refunds on that money.