FCC announces plans aimed at fighting unwanted robocalls

The government agency has announced its plans to take aim at the scourge of unwelcome calls and messages that are plaguing millions of Americans.One measure would create a national database that contains information about phone numbers that have been disconnected and reassigned to someone else.It aims to help legitimate businesses such as banks and pharmacies avoid dialing the wrong customers repeatedly.Another measure would allow wireless companies to block and filter text messages that are recognized as spam.FCC regulators will vote on the plans next month.