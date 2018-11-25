U.S. & WORLD

FCC announces plans aimed at fighting unwanted robocalls

EMBED </>More Videos

FCC announces plans aimed at fighting unwanted robocalls. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on November 25, 2018.

The government agency has announced its plans to take aim at the scourge of unwelcome calls and messages that are plaguing millions of Americans.

One measure would create a national database that contains information about phone numbers that have been disconnected and reassigned to someone else.

It aims to help legitimate businesses such as banks and pharmacies avoid dialing the wrong customers repeatedly.

Another measure would allow wireless companies to block and filter text messages that are recognized as spam.

FCC regulators will vote on the plans next month.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worldhouse callsFCC
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
San Francisco 49ers Reuben Foster arrested for alleged domestic violence
CDC recalls Long Phung pork roll for listeria concerns
Christmas decorations go up at the White House
EU endorses Brexit divorce deal but hard work lies ahead
More u.s. & world
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung apologizes over sicknesses, deaths of some workers
Social media account hijacked by hackers? You're not alone
Hottest holiday gifts for tech lovers in 2018
Phone not charging? Try this before buying a new one
More Technology
Top Stories
1 dead following apartment fire in Media
Multi-vehicle crash in Norristown sends 3 to the hospital
Protesters march after death of man who wasn't Alabama mall shooter
Suspects sought in shooting inside nightclub in Lawncrest
Fire destroys home in Lawrence Twp., Mercer County
AccuWeather: Sun & Clouds
Crews battle fire at Gloucester County home
Man suffers stomach wound after stabbing in West Oak Lane
Show More
Crews battle house blaze in Montgomery Township
Viewer video shows fire sparked by collapsed wires in Swarthmore
Incoming Mexico gov't: No deal to host US asylum-seekers
Man shot at New Jersey mall on Black Friday
Small business Saturday shopping in Haddonfield
More News