FedEx looking to launch line of delivery robots

FedEx is working on a line of delivery robots.
Nicknamed the "Same Day Bot", it can climb stairs and carry boxes up to 100 pounds.
FedEx hasn't released specific details about the program but says customers would need to be home when the robots arrived with their delivery.
And instead of costing jobs, FedEx says robots will create new opportunities that pay more.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worldrobotsfedex
technologyu.s. & worldrobotsfedex