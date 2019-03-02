U.S. & WORLD

FedEx looking to launch line of delivery robots

EMBED </>More Videos

FedEx looking to launch line of delivery robots. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 2, 2019.

FedEx is working on a line of delivery robots.

Nicknamed the "Same Day Bot", it can climb stairs and carry boxes up to 100 pounds.

FedEx hasn't released specific details about the program but says customers would need to be home when the robots arrived with their delivery.

And instead of costing jobs, FedEx says robots will create new opportunities that pay more.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worldrobotsfedex
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Amazon Prime to give members option to receive all packages at once
JCPenney looking to hire thousands of salon stylists
Neighbors upset with Texas man for painting entire house pink
Pottsville business owner found dead in New Orleans hotel
More u.s. & world
TECHNOLOGY
Amazon Prime to give members option to receive all packages at once
Momo Challenge isn't real: How parents can deal with internet hoaxes
What's the Deal: Cleaning up your social media clutter
FedEx turns to Segway inventor to build delivery robot
More Technology
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Another Winter Storm Arrives Sunday Afternoon
Northeast Extension reopens following crash involving tractor-trailer
Ice-covered roads cause 11 vehicle crash in Chester County
Delaware declares emergency quarantine to fight invasive bug
Pottsville business owner found dead in New Orleans hotel
West Reading councilman arrested for robbing a pharmacy of pills
Overnight snow to bring a few inches in Montgomery County
Source: Serial suspect HIV positive
Show More
Bus catches on fire on the Schuylkill Expressway in Montco
Black-tie kickoff party for the Philadelphia Flower Show
Fire heavily damages Catholic school in Blackwood, NJ
Temple on alert after students test positive for mumps
At-home tests kits to check for food sensitivity
More News