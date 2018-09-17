FEMA testing 'Presidential Alert' messages to your phone

You can expect a text message from President Trump soon.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system on September 20, 2018.
The goal is to alert Americans to emergencies like severe weather and missing children.
"The EAS is a national public warning system that provides the President with the communications capability to address the nation during a national emergency," FEMA says.
Most cell phone users will receive an alert Thursday afternoon.
The message will be titled "Presidential Alert," but will indicate it is only a test of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System.
Major cell phone carriers including AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint will participate.
This will be the first nationwide Presidential-level WEA test and cannot be opted out
FEMA will also test the Emergency Alert System on radio and television stations Thursday.
ONLINE: https://www.fema.gov/emergency-alert-test
