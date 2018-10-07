FTC complaint says Facebook allegedly collecting data on children with Messenger Kids

A coalition of children's advocacy groups says Facebook's "Messenger Kids" app violates federal law.
The app is a social media platform designed for children as young as five-years-old.
The Campaign for Commercial-Free Childhood joined other groups asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate.
Critics say anyone can set up the app and immediately approve a child's account without proof of identity.
Facebook says it has not yet reviewed the complaint.
