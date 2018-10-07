U.S. & WORLD

FTC complaint says Facebook allegedly collecting data on children with Messenger Kids

EMBED </>More Videos

FTC complaint says Facebook allegedly collecting data on children with Messenger Kids. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on October 7, 2018.

A coalition of children's advocacy groups says Facebook's "Messenger Kids" app violates federal law.

The app is a social media platform designed for children as young as five-years-old.

The Campaign for Commercial-Free Childhood joined other groups asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate.

Critics say anyone can set up the app and immediately approve a child's account without proof of identity.

Facebook says it has not yet reviewed the complaint.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worldfacebook
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Robots work on fully-autonomous California farm
Honda teams up with GM to produce self-driving cars
Buckingham Palace to undergo renovations in the spring
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
More u.s. & world
TECHNOLOGY
Robots work on fully-autonomous California farm
Petition calls for Apple to change the bagel emoji
iPhone XS users claim front-facing camera retouches selfies
Students receive free coffee in exchange for personal information at campus coffee shop
More Technology
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Summer-like Sunday
Woman shot and killed in Chester
Legal community reacts to Kavanaugh's confirmation
Man critically wounded following shooting at after-hours club in Hunting Park
Shooting in Norristown leaves man in critical condition
Kavanaugh sworn to high court after rancorous confirmation
3 dead, 2 injured in Salem County crash
Ardmore model allegedly murdered during fight over cocaine
Show More
Kensington shooting leaves woman with injured wrist
Vigil held for Wilmington woman killed in Delaware Co. hit-and-run
Search for missing endangered man from North Philadelphia
2 teens hospitalized following shooting in Juniata
16-year-old hospitalized after being shot in the back in Summerdale
More News