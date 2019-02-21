U.S. & WORLD

Google calls Nest secret microphone an omission

Google calls Nest secret microphone an omission. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on February 21, 2019.

Google is now saying it forgot to mention that one of their security products included a secret microphone.

Earlier this month, the company announced its Nest Secure system would be getting an update so users could use Google Assistant.

The problem?

They never told users the device had a built-in microphone in the first place.

Google says it was simply an omission and the system can only listen to users when the option is specifically activated.

The company has now updated its product page to make it clear there's a listening device included.

