"Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego?"
The lyrics to that popular song meant one thing to children in the 1990s: It's time to go on a globe-trotting adventure.
If you loved the show in your younger years, you can now share that with your own children.
Wednesday morning, Google Earth unveiled a new series of Carmen Sandiego games for gumshoes everywhere.
The first installment is entitled "The Crown Jewels Caper," and developers say it's a homage to the original game and even features retro graphics.
The game sends players right off to London, England in search of the jewels, Carmen Sandiego and her V.I.L.E. operatives.
It includes lessons on several of the city's landmarks and sends you off to other locations around the world.
For you super sleuths looking to get your assignment, click here.
Google launches new 'Carmen Sandiego' game
TOP STORIES
Show More