Technology

Google launching new gaming service 'Stadia' this week

Google is set to unveil a new gaming service this week.

The tech company says it is launching Stadia, a service for streaming and playing games, in 14 countries on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Stadia users don't need a hard copy of games or a console, just the controller.

To play on Stadia this year, people will have to buy a special subscription bundle for $130.

Other subscription options won't be available until next year.

Video game analysts say the content Stadia offers will make or break the service.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyinternetgooglevideo gameu.s. & worldelectronics
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chester police searching baby, 6-year-old child inside stolen SUV
AccuWeather: Some Rain to Start the Work Week
Ursinus College student reports abduction attempt
Philly police seek missing, endangered 12-year-old boy
6 charged in high school football game shooting, child in critical condition
Edelman's TD pass leads Patriots over Eagles 17-10
Show More
Rutgers University warns of aggressive coyote after man bitten
4 shootings leave 2 dead in just 4 hours in Philadelphia
Eagles salute veterans at home game against Patriots
Kaepernick throws passes for 40 minutes at odd NFL workout
Community holds vigil as search continues for Dulce Maria Alavez
More TOP STORIES News