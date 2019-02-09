U.S. & WORLD

Google releases new 'Password Checkup' extension

EMBED </>More Videos

Google releases new 'Password Checkup' extension. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on February 9, 2019.

Google has released a new extension that automatically checks to see if the passwords you are using are safe.

It's called Password Checkup and it is free.

The extension is only available on Chrome browsers.

If you're browsing the web and the plug-in detects that you're using a password it knows has been compromised, it will tell you to change your password.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worldgooglepassword
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Entire neighborhood learns how to sign with deaf baby
National Pizza Day: Research shows America's favorite pizza toppings
Wisconsin murder suspect stunned by ankle bracelet after courtroom outburst
Pilot rescued, 1 still missing in Florida plane crash
More u.s. & world
TECHNOLOGY
Apple: New update will prevent FaceTime eavesdropping
Samsung helps singles find love by fridge contents
2019 final emoji list approved, consists of 230 new emojis
MIT develops robot that can beat you in Jenga
More Technology
Top Stories
Mother charged with murder of missing toddler in Bridgeton, NJ
8 injured after van becomes wedged under tractor trailer in Horsham
Full Philly shelter seeks forever homes for furry friends
Fans hyped for new-look Sixers at Wells Fargo Center
1 injured in two-alarm fire in Trenton
'50 Shades of Maple Glen' listing includes an adult den
Man recovering from rabid raccoon attack in the Poconos
Free stuff in the mail you didn't order? Beware!
Show More
Burst water main damages road, floods home in NE Philly
Teen pleads guilty to killing activist in front of child
Alleged thief chased down by Penn running club
Camden Co. donates hundreds of wedding dresses to veteran families
Star cross country runner struck, killed in Delaware
More News