Google releases new 'Password Checkup' extension

Google has released a new extension that automatically checks to see if the passwords you are using are safe.
It's called Password Checkup and it is free.
The extension is only available on Chrome browsers.
If you're browsing the web and the plug-in detects that you're using a password it knows has been compromised, it will tell you to change your password.
