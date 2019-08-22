Google says thousands of users never changed passwords after data breach

A study released from Google shows that many people are still using old passwords that have already been compromised.
The company's Password Checkup chrome browser extension, which was launched earlier this year, reports 300,000 Google users never changed their passwords after a data breach.
Google also found its Password Checkup process is working.
If a data breach happens, the program alerts users to change their passwords. They say 94% of Google users followed the instructions.
