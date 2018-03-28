TECHNOLOGY

Facebook privacy settings overhaul: Here's what you need to know

EMBED </>More Videos

Facebook has announced it is reorganizing its privacy settings in a way that it hopes will be easier to navigate. ''Good Morning America'' breaks down the changes. (Facebook.com)

Facebook has announced it is reorganizing its privacy settings on mobile devices in a way that it hopes will be easier to navigate.

The changes come after controversies about what information Facebook and third party apps collect and how that information is used.

"We've heard loud and clear that privacy settings and other important tools are too hard to find and that we must do more to keep people informed," reads a company statement released on Wednesday by Facebook's privacy and legal team.

Rather than nearly 20 different pages, privacy settings on mobile will now be accessible from three consolidated locations: the Account Settings menu, Privacy Shortcuts page, and a new feature called Access Your Information. This last page will make it easier to find, download and delete data that has been collected, according to Facebook.

The company also promised changes to its policies that would increase transparency.

"We'll also update our data policy to better spell out what data we collect and how we use it," the statement reads.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyfacebook
Related
How to delete your Facebook and more
TECHNOLOGY
Consumer Reports: Your laptop is dirtier than you think
Over 100 new emoji candidates proposed for release in 2019
People turning to dating apps to help them land their dream job
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
Consumer Reports: Saving on back to school gadgets
More Technology
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News