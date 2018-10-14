Hi-tech shark detection system being tested in California

A buoy off the coast of Newport Beach in California is creating what's called a "virtual net" in the water.It uses hi-tech sonar to detect any sharks in the water.The company Smart Marine Systems developed what's called "clever buoy" -- which uses multi-beam sonar technology to create 3D images of what's below the water's surface.It will provide information about any shark that's detected, it's size, location and the direction it's headed.An alert is then sent to lifeguards who can then warn swimmers, or even close the beach.------