Hidden fees that could be lurking in your monthly cable TV bill

When was the last time you looked closely at your cable TV bill? If it's been awhile, chances are you're paying more than when you signed up for service.

As Consumer Reports reveals, the price hike could be due to a slew of confusing, costly fees that quickly add up. But there might be help on the horizon.

Broadcast TV fee, regional sports fee, set top box or rental fees, and many more fees could be driving up the cost.

Add it all up, and according to a Consumer Reports report, the average cable subscriber pays nearly $450 in company imposed fees every year.

"These fees are hitting and consumers are confused by them and they're really annoyed by them. Most importantly, they're getting worse and they're expensive." says Jonathan Schwantes, from Consumer Reports.

So how can you cut those pesky fees? If you guessed cutting the cable TV cord, you're right.

A good quality digital antenna costs around $35 and can tune in local TV stations for free.

Streaming services on your smart TV or streaming device might charge a monthly subscription fee, but that's it.

Relief might also be on the way from Washington.

"Congress passed a law last December and it does three basic things. Number one, it requires cable companies to disclose at the point of sale meaning right when you're going to sign up for service of what your total overall price is going to be including all fees taxes. Number two, if you don't like it, you have 24 hours to change your mind and cancel without any penalty you can get out of that deal. And number three, you no longer will have to pay for equipment that the cable company gives you like a wifi router, even if you don't use that router. You no longer have to pay for it," said Schwantes.

The bill will take effect this year.

For more information about ending hidden fees CLICK HERE.
