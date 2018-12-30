U.S. & WORLD

Hyundai introduces fingerprint technology in new Santa Fe

EMBED </>More Videos

Hyundai introduces fingerprint technology in new Santa Fe. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 30, 2018.

Hyundai has introduced new technology that will allow you to say goodbye to your car key.

The new Santa Fe that's being sold right now in China introduces biometric sensors that start the engine with just a fingerprint.

The new technology can open the vehicle and turn on the engine, which means the traditional key and even the fob is unnecessary.

The sensors can even adjust things such as seat position and side view mirror preferences.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worldhyundai
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Grinch steals viral Christmas weed in Ohio
14 car models going away in 2019
Florida mounted patrol officer stops to play a game of Horse
How to celebrate National Bacon Day
More u.s. & world
TECHNOLOGY
Instagram causes uproar with accidental news feed update
Critics say 'most honest place on internet' fuels cyberbullying
Netflix streaming not hurting theater business
Elon Musk unveils underground transit tunnel in Los Angeles
More Technology
Top Stories
Man tries to save pet from deadly Pit Bull attack
Man loses foot after train runs over it in Kingessing
2 men injured following drive-by shooting in Germantown
Driver killed after slamming into tree on Roosevelt Boulevard
Officer injured after vehicle hits police cruiser in Tacony
Man shot in leg in North Philadelphia
6 injured due to jet bridge 'equipment failure' at airport
Schalick High School cancels wrestling season after members charged
Show More
Man dies in SEPTA police custody
Police search for driver who dropped shooting victim off at hospital
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Cool
Boy, 4, dies in farm accident in Berks County
Cyberattack disrupts distribution of newspapers across US
More News