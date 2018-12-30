Hyundai introduces fingerprint technology in new Santa Fe

Hyundai has introduced new technology that will allow you to say goodbye to your car key.
The new Santa Fe that's being sold right now in China introduces biometric sensors that start the engine with just a fingerprint.
The new technology can open the vehicle and turn on the engine, which means the traditional key and even the fob is unnecessary.
The sensors can even adjust things such as seat position and side view mirror preferences.
