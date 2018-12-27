Instagram causes uproar with accidental news feed update

Instagram caused an uproar among some users this morning when it tested changes to the app.
Instead of scrolling vertically through posts, people had to swipe and tap through their feeds.
The unexpected update started trending on Twitter.
Instagram's head said the change was a small test that went out to more people than they expected.
Everything has since returned to normal.
technology u.s. & world instagram social media
