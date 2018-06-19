TECHNOLOGY

Instagram possibly rolling out usage insights to curb overuse

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on June 19, 2018. (WPVI)

There may be a fix in the works for your Instagram addiction.

The app is reportedly adding a tool to help you manage overuse.

Developer Jane Manchun Wong has a knack for mining code in popular apps to find unreleased features about to launch.

That's how she discovered something called "usage insights." On Instagram.

The feature appears to let users see how long they've spent in the app each day over the course of a week.

There's also an option to set a pre-determined time limit and set up notifications that will alert the user when they need to stop scrolling and log off.

Though Instagram has not confirmed the specifics that Wong found, they do say they are building tools to help the community know more about the time they spend on Instagram, stressing that any time should be positive and intentional.


