U.S. & WORLD

iPhone case doubles as dumbbell

EMBED </>More Videos

iPhone case doubles as dumbbell. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on May 26, 2018. (WPVI)

You can call it the ultimate in multitasking. Do you want to talk? Text? Surf the web? Social media? Then you better work for it.

This is where technology and physical fitness meet, an iPhone case that pretty much forces you to work out while holding your phone.

It's a 22-pound dumbbell case for the iPhone X, it serves as the brainchild of a Japanese company called Softbank.

It's permanently attached, and is about $100.

So either, you work those biceps and triceps every time you pick up the phone, or you cut down on your iPhone addiction.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worldfitnessexercisebig talkerscellphoneiphone
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
More u.s. & world
TECHNOLOGY
Consumer Reports: Your laptop is dirtier than you think
Over 100 new emoji candidates proposed for release in 2019
People turning to dating apps to help them land their dream job
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
Consumer Reports: Saving on back to school gadgets
More Technology
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News