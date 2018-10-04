U.S. & WORLD

iPhone XS users claim front-facing camera retouches selfies

iPhone XS users claims front-facing camera 'smooths' selfies.

Have you gotten your hands on a fancy iPhone XS or the Max? Have you noticed your skin looking a bit smoother in your selfies?

Apparently, the front-facing camera has some sort of feature that makes your image look touched up or airbrushed.

Experts digging into this say the new iPhone's camera apps don't have any beauty mode settings you can enable or turn off.

Techies are astounded by side-by-side photos. Is there some sort of software automatically softening and smoothing skin?

While some are happy to have a little filter action work in their favor, some are appalled, saying they don't want to look like they are wearing makeup or retouching their pictures.

The selfie "scandal" has been dubbed Beautygate on Reddit.

So far, Apple has not made a comment on why this may be.

