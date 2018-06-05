TECHNOLOGY

Pa. students given bulletproof backpack panels developed by local company

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on June 5, 2018. (WPVI)

GLEN MILLS, Pa. (WPVI) --
A company based in Glen Mills, Pa. made headlines last month after creating foam-like inserts to protect kids from sports injuries that can be fatal.

Now, Unequal Technology has unveiled its newest, and perhaps most sobering, products.

Founder Robert Vito handed out bulletproof backpack panels to 8th graders at the Saint Cornelius School in Chadds Ford Monday morning.

The company was asked to design a ballistic shield that would protect against rounds from a 357 and a 44 caliber hand gun.

And this week they unveiled them in the real world.

Not only were students given donated shields, Saint Cornelius is now one of the first schools in the country to have its entire faculty armored with bulletproof protection.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologypennsylvania newsbusinessschool shootingschoolChadds Ford Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Consumer Reports: Your laptop is dirtier than you think
Over 100 new emoji candidates proposed for release in 2019
People turning to dating apps to help them land their dream job
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
Consumer Reports: Saving on back to school gadgets
More Technology
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News