Lyft launches electric scooter service

Lyft launches electric scooter service. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on September 9, 2018.

The ride-sharing company Lyft is expanding its service.

It's now making electric scooters available to rent.

The new program has launched in Denver first.

The scooters won't be available 24 hours a day, but instead, you can rent them between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. every day.

The cost is $1 to unlock a scooter, and then it's 15-cents for each minute of riding.

You can locate an available scooter through the Lyft app.

The scooters aren't docked, but instead can be parked anywhere by curbside for the next person to use.

There's no word yet on when they may be available here in our area.

