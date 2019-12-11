Technology

Mississippi mother says Ring camera in 8-year-old daughter's room was hacked

DESOTO COUNTY, Mississippi (WPVI) -- A Mississippi mother is returning her Ring camera, after just four days, thanks to something incredibly unsettling that happened in her daughter's room.

Now, that mother has a warning for others who turn to technology for peace of mind.

The Ring camera was a way for Ashley LeMay to keep an eye on her three daughters and seem close by while working her overnight nurse shifts.



The camera was a Black Friday deal, and a recommendation from another mom.

However, just four days after the camera went up, Ashley's eight-year-old daughter Alyssa heard something strange coming from her room.

"At first what happened, I was in the hallway with my sisters and I heard some music, so I came upstairs and I hear some banging noise and I was like 'who is that?'" said Alyssa LeMay.

But it didn't end with creepy music.



When Alyssa began looking for the source of the noise, she heard a voice.

"I'm Santa Claus, don't you want to be my best friend," the voice said.

Ashley says the mysterious voice taunted Alyssa and encouraged destructive behavior before her dad came into the room and disconnected the camera.

Ring is investigating the hack.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologymississippihackingvideo camerasurveillance camera
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia police sergeant arrested on assault charges
Charges withdrawn against brother in fatal shooting of high school football star
Train derailment under investigation in Delaware
Gunmen may have targeted Jewish market in NJ shooting
Life Lessons from Inside The Locker Room. Mike Quick - Overheard at Tredici.
Cars broken into outside Orangetheory in Doylestown
Show More
Secret Service warns of new fake $100 bills
Troopers praise young twins who rescued selves from deadly crash
Uber driver charged with sexually assaulting passenger in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Cold Thursday, then another soaking rain to follow
Employees surprised with $10M holiday bonus
More TOP STORIES News