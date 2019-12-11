Mississippi mother says Ring camera in 8-year-old daughter's room was hacked

DESOTO COUNTY, Mississippi (WPVI) -- A Mississippi mother is returning her Ring camera, after just four days, thanks to something incredibly unsettling that happened in her daughter's room.Now, that mother has a warning for others who turn to technology for peace of mind.The Ring camera was a way for Ashley LeMay to keep an eye on her three daughters and seem close by while working her overnight nurse shifts.The camera was a Black Friday deal, and a recommendation from another mom.However, just four days after the camera went up, Ashley's eight-year-old daughter Alyssa heard something strange coming from her room."At first what happened, I was in the hallway with my sisters and I heard some music, so I came upstairs and I hear some banging noise and I was like 'who is that?'" said Alyssa LeMay.But it didn't end with creepy music.When Alyssa began looking for the source of the noise, she heard a voice."I'm Santa Claus, don't you want to be my best friend," the voice said.Ashley says the mysterious voice taunted Alyssa and encouraged destructive behavior before her dad came into the room and disconnected the camera.Ring is investigating the hack.