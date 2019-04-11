Technology

Mobile app offers freebies to models in exchange for social media exposure

If being attractive wasn't already an advantage, now there's an app that lets so-called "hotties" use their good looks to get free stuff.

It's called Neon Coat.

The app lets models leverage their social media followings with businesses who are willing to give away free swag like meals, concerts and fitness classes for the exposure.

How does it work? A business, the night before, will post a certain amount of slots for freebies to the model community.

The next day, those models come to the establishment, get their free swag or meal, hang out for a couple of hours, post about it on Instagram and then leave.

The company gets exposure and new foot traffic and the model gets freebies.
