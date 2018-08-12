Montgomery County rolls out anonymous tip line mobile app

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WPVI) --Montgomery County has a new way to anonymously report a tip about a crime.
The free mobile app called STOPit is simple to use on any cellphone.
Users can text information, a photo or video directly to the county's 911 Emergency Communications Center.
To participate, residents must download the app and input the access code, "MONTCOPA."
District Attorney Kevin Steele says non-urgent tips will be directed to the county's on-call detective.
