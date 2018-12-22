Netflix streaming not hurting theater business

Netflix isn't killing movie theaters as some people may assume.
A new study finds that people who go to movies in theaters more frequently also consume more streaming content.
The study found people who went out to nine or more movies over the past year averaged 11 hours of weekly streaming.
And it found half of those who didn't go out to a movie in the last 12 months did not stream any content online.
The study was commissioned by the National Association of Theater Owners.
