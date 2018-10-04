New app allows parents to monitor children's cell phone usage

It's a topic that is top of mind for most parents -- kids and technology.How do you find the balance between giving your children the independence to have a phone, while also keeping them safe?There's a new round of apps to help moms and dads monitor their activity.One of those new apps is called Zift.It gives parents control of what their kids can access, and also has features to limit screen time."On your phone, when you go into your app you will see every single app your child has. Should your child wander off online somewhere that we would deem inappropriate, you'll get an immediate alert on your phone," says Tom Kersting, a spokesperson for Zift, as well as a licensed psychotherapist and family counselor.A lot of these new apps also have forums for parents to have a support group, as we all figure it out in this new age of ever-evolving technology.------