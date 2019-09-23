Technology

New app analyzes your texts to improve your relationships

A new app called Mei is the first mobile messaging app that includes an AI assistant designed to improve your relationships.

Mei uses algorithms and artificial intelligence to find out if someone is into you.

Right now the app is only available for WhatsApp. The app allows you to export messages to be analyzed.

The AI assistant looks for hidden sparks and gives you real-time intelligence as you chat.

It costs about $9 for each conversation analysis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologytechnologyapp
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother, baby hospitalized after gunfire in Philadelphia
Missing New Jersey teen Aviana Weaver found safe
1 injured after crash involving school bus in Delaware
Potentially-deadly EEE now in Pa., NJ and Delaware
Video shows tire theft from New Jersey car dealership
Search for missing Dulce Maria Alavez enters day 8
Delaware prosecutors say rape kits link man to 7 assaults
Show More
Suspect wanted after deadly hit-and-run in West Deptford Twp.
Victim's brother-in-law a suspect in fatal stabbing
2 shot, 1 dead, in Tacony home invasion
Man stabbed multiple times at Center City intersection
Man shocked while attempting to steal wire from construction site, police say
More TOP STORIES News