Technology

New attachment turns drones into aerial flamethrowers

A flame-throwing drone sounds nightmarish, but it will soon be a reality.

The TF-19 Wasp, a functional flame-spewing drone attachment, can hit targets 25 feet away and spray fire for up to 100 seconds.

The manufacturer, Throwflame, says the device can be used for removing debris from power lines, burning down wasp nests from afar, forest fire containment back-burns and remote agriculture burns.

The attachment goes on sale Thursday, costing about $1,500. A waitlist is already listed for the product.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologydronesfiretechnology
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ officer charged with murder in death of baby
Woman alleges sexual assault inside hospital room at Jefferson
POLL: Have you ever received a citation for littering?
Car wedged under truck on Route 1 in Delaware City
City of Philadelphia declares Heat Health Emergency
Kentucky man shocked to find tick latched on to his eyeball
AccuWeather: Excessive heat and drenching storms
Show More
Hahnemann begins implementing closures
Ex-teacher admits hiding camera in N.J. summer camp bathroom
Firefighters battle storefront blaze in West Philadelphia
Jason Kelce prepares for Eagles' training camp
Girl dies after being struck by golf ball hit by her dad
More TOP STORIES News