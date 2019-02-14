U.S. & WORLD

New dating app guarantees you a date within an hour

New dating app guarantees you a date within an hour. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on February 14, 2019.

If you're looking for love this Valentine's Day, but sick of talking to people online, yet never actually meeting up -- a new dating app may be right for you.

It promises to get you a date within an hour.

It's called Bounce, and it's coming to Philadelphia soon.

Basically, you log on to the app at specific times of the day and indicate what neighborhoods you'd like to go on a date in.

That's where Bounce takes over.

The app will then present you with a number of matches for 15 minutes.

If you like somebody, you better hit the check mark within 60 seconds, or your match disappears.

If you both say yes, Bounce sends you off on a date immediately, even picking the location.

There are caveats though.

You only get one date a night, and if you don't show up, your account will be suspended.

