New device works to catch double dippers in the act

If you think double-dipping is one of the biggest party fouls there is, we have good news and bad news for you.The bad? One in four Americans admit to secretly doing it.The good? There's a way to stop it.Philadelphia, the maker of cream cheese and now dips, created a smart device known as the "Double Diptector."It uses an inconspicuous pressure sensor, motion technology, and a camera to trigger a loud alarm, shaming the double dipper.If this product speaks to you, you better act fast and be willing to spend some cash.Philadelphia is taking bids on the Double Diptector on eBay up until Saturday.At last check, the auction was up to $710 with all proceeds going to a hunger-relief charity.------