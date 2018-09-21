U.S. & WORLD

New iPhones hit stores, customers wait outside Apple Store

EMBED </>More Videos

People wait in line for new iPhone. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on September 21, 2018.

A new iPhone release isn't the kind of doorbuster event that it used to be. But still you can expect increased traffic at Apple's stores and authorized retailers as its new models hit the market Friday.

They are the iPhone XS and the iPhone XR.
EMBED More News Videos

Apple has unveiled three new iPhones, including its biggest and most expensive model yet, as the company seeks to widen the product's appeal amid slowing sales.



Both devices boast of super retina displays and features like faster seed and an improved dual-camera system.

The Action Cam saw a number of people waiting in the early morning hours outside the Apple Store in Center City Philadelphia.

Apple is also releasing a new version of its Watch. The Series 4 version of the device offers increased health-monitoring features.

EMBED More News Videos

Apple is facing complaints about the size of its new iPhones.


Online:

Apple site: http://www.apple.com

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worldiphonephilly news
Related
Got $1,100? Apple shows off its most expensive iPhone yet
U.S. & WORLD
DREAM JOB: How to get paid for eating pizza
Puerto Rico marks 1 year since Maria with song and sadness
4 dead in Maryland Rite Aid warehouse shooting, including suspect
Cheerleader who knelt during singing of national anthem is suing University
More u.s. & world
TECHNOLOGY
FEMA testing 'Presidential Alert' messages to your phone
Some complain new iPhones are too big for hands of women
Spotify to increase download limit for off-line listening
Uber to ban some low-rated passengers from app
More Technology
Top Stories
Neighbors helped ex-wife escape Chester County gunman
McDonald's catches fire in Doylestown, Bucks County
2 injured in chain-reaction crash on Pa. Turnpike in Bucks Co.
Shootout leaves 2 men wounded in Nicetown
Calls for NJ sheriff to resign over alleged racist remarks
FanDuel to pay out disputed $82K football bet
Serial robbery suspects wanted for more than a dozen hold-ups
N.J. dentist arrested after camera found in restroom
Show More
4 dead in Maryland Rite Aid warehouse shooting, including suspect
AccuWeather: Temps and Humidity Drop This Weekend
Dog the Bounty Hunter joining search for Pa. fugitive
Puerto Rico marks 1 year since Maria with song and sadness
Former officer heading to trial for South Whitehall shooting
More News