New iPhones hit stores, customers wait outside Apple Store

They are the iPhone XS and the iPhone XR.
Both devices boast of super retina displays and features like faster seed and an improved dual-camera system.
The Action Cam saw a number of people waiting in the early morning hours outside the Apple Store in Center City Philadelphia.
Apple is also releasing a new version of its Watch. The Series 4 version of the device offers increased health-monitoring features.
Online:
Apple site: http://www.apple.com
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps