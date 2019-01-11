New software aims to track down Netflix users who are sharing accounts

There is new software aimed at tracking down Netflix users who are sharing accounts and passwords.They call it "casual credential sharing" and they say it's becoming too expensive to ignore.The new technology was unveiled at the consumer electronics show in Las Vegas.Software maker Synamedia says the artificial intelligence system looks for potentially fraudulent activity.When it finds you, you could be asked to upgrade to a premium account that allows for sharing.Accounts could be shut down if passwords are being sold through for-profit operations.They say right now, research shows one in four millennials share their streaming credentials with others.------