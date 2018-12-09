U.S. & WORLD

New York Police Department adds drones to its fleet

New York Police Department adds drones to its fleet. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on December 9, 2018.

The New York Police Department has a new tool to help in large-scale city events.

The department has rolled out 14 drones to its fleet.

They will be used in hazmat investigations, search and rescue operations, hostage situations, for accessing hard to reach crime scenes, and during large city events such as parades.

Nearly 30 officers have been trained and licensed to use the drones.

