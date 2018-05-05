TECHNOLOGY

NSA collected 534 million call records in 2017, nearly three times more than 2016: Report

EMBED </>More Videos

The NSA collected nearly three times as many call records in 2017 than in the prior year. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Danny Clemens
FORT MEADE, Md. --
The National Security Agency nearly tripled its collection of phone records between 2016 and 2017, according to a new report.

In its newly released Statistical Transparency Report for 2017, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence divulged that the NSA collected 534,396,285 call detail records in its repositories, up from 151,230,968 in 2016.

Collection of phone records is not tantamount to wiretapping, the report pointed out. A call detail record includes only information like a phone number, calling card number, the time of day a call was made and the duration of a call.

"[Call detail records] provided to the government do not include the content of any communication, the name, address, or financial information of a subscriber or customer, or cell site location or global positioning system information," the report explained.

Additionally, the report warned that the 534,396,285 statistic is at least partially inflated because the government is unable to parse out duplicate records that they received about the same call from different providers, for example. The figure also includes foreign numbers in addition to domestic ones.

"Conveying that context clearly and understandably is a difficult challenge, given how complicated these authorities are. Each year, we try to find ways to improve clarity, and to lean forward in providing information that will give meaning to these numbers," Alex Joel, head of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence's Office of Civil Liberties, Privacy, and Transparency, said in a news release.

Despite the 2017 spike, the collection of phone records is down substantially since 2013, when classified documents leaked by contractor Edward Snowden exposed the breadth of the NSA's surveillance programs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyNSAnational security agencysecurityrecordu.s. & worldsurveillanceMaryland
TECHNOLOGY
Consumer Reports: Your laptop is dirtier than you think
Over 100 new emoji candidates proposed for release in 2019
People turning to dating apps to help them land their dream job
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
Consumer Reports: Saving on back to school gadgets
More Technology
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News