DATA BREACH

Panera Bread data breach affected 10K customers

EMBED </>More Videos

Panera Bread website data breach. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 3, 2018. (WPVI)

Have you ordered a bread bowl - or anything - from Panera Bread within the last two years? If so, you may want to check your bank statements.

Panera is the latest national company to suffer a data breach, reportedly leaking customer information including names, addresses, birthdays, and portions of credit card numbers.

A cybersecurity expert said the information was available on the company's website for roughly eight months.

According to Krebs on Security, at least 37 million customers were potentially affected after they used the company's delivery service.

However, Panera claims the issue was resolved and less than 10,000 people were affected.

"Our investigation is continuing, but there is no evidence of payment card information nor a large number of records being accessed or retrieved," company officials said in a statement sent to ABC News.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologydata breachcredit cards
DATA BREACH
Chili's says some restaurants hit by data breach
Student loan data breach affects 16,500 borrowers
Uber's concealed data breach affects 57 million users
Equifax: 2.5 million more Americans may be affected by hack
More data breach
TECHNOLOGY
Consumer Reports: Your laptop is dirtier than you think
Over 100 new emoji candidates proposed for release in 2019
People turning to dating apps to help them land their dream job
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
Consumer Reports: Saving on back to school gadgets
More Technology
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News