People turning to dating apps to help them land their dream job

Here's a surprising way to find your next job -- use a dating app!That's right, you can now just swipe right on the career of your dreams.Professional photographer Phil Van Nostrand says he has nabbed ten job referrals through dates on Tinder and Bumble, and even booked a wedding gig for $10,000.Some dating apps are now capitalizing on the new craze.Bumble has created what's called "Bumble Bizz," and the team behind Tinder has created "Ripple," which allows you to swipe left or right on a potential mentor.------