Pinterest removes vaccine-related posts from search engine to avoid spread of misinformation

Pinterest has made a big decision.On the popular site, you can get inspiration on anything from recipes to party ideas to fitness tips, but when it comes to the topic of vaccination, you won't find a thing.The search engine says for the past year, it has purposely blocked all vaccination-related posts and searches.The reason? They say, "Results were leading to harmful misinformation."Pinterest says it has a set of guidelines to keep all posts in line with its mission.They say they're all about inspiration, not misinformation, especially when it comes to anything related to health.Right now, Pinterest users can save vaccine information to their boards, but that will not come up on the search engine.