U.S. & WORLD

Pinterest removes vaccine-related posts from search engine to avoid spread of misinformation

EMBED </>More Videos

Pinterest removes vaccine-related posts from search engine to avoid spread of misinformation. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on February 22, 2019.

Pinterest has made a big decision.

On the popular site, you can get inspiration on anything from recipes to party ideas to fitness tips, but when it comes to the topic of vaccination, you won't find a thing.

The search engine says for the past year, it has purposely blocked all vaccination-related posts and searches.

The reason? They say, "Results were leading to harmful misinformation."

Pinterest says it has a set of guidelines to keep all posts in line with its mission.

They say they're all about inspiration, not misinformation, especially when it comes to anything related to health.

Right now, Pinterest users can save vaccine information to their boards, but that will not come up on the search engine.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worldpinterestvaccinesbig talkers
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Shirtless Abraham Lincoln statue in LA goes viral on social media
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse
Twitter thread debates how many towels adults should own
Jussie Smollett's character to be removed from 'Empire', producers say
More u.s. & world
TECHNOLOGY
Google calls Nest secret microphone an omission
Samsung folding phone to cost almost $2,000
Samsung debuts folding phone
'Coffee Meets Bagel' dating app hacked, accounts breached
More Technology
Top Stories
Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged in Florida prostitution sting
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse
Police investigating string of sex assaults in South Philly
Winslow Twp. officer injured in two-car crash
Jussie Smollett's character to be removed from 'Empire', producers say
3 injured after car collides with trolley in North Phila.
Family seeks pediatrician who helped heart attack victim
Wawa employees bitten, maced in Mayfair
Show More
8-year-old boy dies hours after being diagnosed with flu
Great-grandma shoots at man trying to break into Georgia home
Video shows young conservative activists being assaulted on Berkeley Campus
Texas family says Virgin Mary appeared in their home
Teen killed, 25 bullets fired in Kensington shooting
More News