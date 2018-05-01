TECHNOLOGY

Plastic surgery games under fire by parents, doctors

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on May 1, 2018. (WPVI)

Eye lifts, nose jobs, lip injections -- there's a new crop of apps and games aimed at kids as young as eight, which challenges them to perform invasive, extensive plastic surgery on girls.

And there's a new push to get them off the app stores, with critics calling them dangerous for both young people and society as a whole.

Many of them were created by Bravo Kids Media and have names like Face Surgery Simulator, High School Clinic Affair, and Princess Plastic Surgery.

The player gets to perform the surgery to make the subject pretty with incisions and injections.

A number of parents and doctors and researchers call them alarming and uncomfortable.

Apple has already removed those cosmetic surgery games for kids from its app store.

There's also a petition right now on change.org from Endangered Bodies, which promotes positive body image. Their hashtag: #SurgeryIsNotAGame.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyappstechnologychildrenparentingbuzzworthybig talkers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Consumer Reports: Your laptop is dirtier than you think
Over 100 new emoji candidates proposed for release in 2019
People turning to dating apps to help them land their dream job
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
Consumer Reports: Saving on back to school gadgets
More Technology
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News