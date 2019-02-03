Report says more than 26 billion robocalls made last year

If you feel like you are getting more and more phone calls from numbers you don't recognize, you are not alone.
A new report says more than 26 billion spam calls were made last year, up 46-percent.
On average, a person received 10 spam calls a month.
Despite the huge increase, fewer people are complaining.
The Do Not Call Registry actually showed a decrease in complaints.
You can still register any phone number you have at donotcall.gov.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worldrobots
technologyu.s. & worldrobots