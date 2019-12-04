Technology

Retailers selling 'carrying straps' for airpods, turning them into headphones

Airpods are having a moment, and if you have them, you know they're pricey.

To ease the anxiety of losing the wireless earbuds, retailers are now selling carrying straps.

They're a sort of leash for your expensive earbuds.

A company called Tapper makes them and retailers like Amazon and Nordstrom are selling them.

All you have to do is attach the carrying straps and suddenly the wireless buds look like -- you guessed it -- headphones.

Someone on Twitter is going viral with commentary, "Ladies and gentlemen, we have officially come full circle."

The straps cost about $60 on top of the roughly $150 to $250 for the airpods.

Regular old headphones? $5 and up, and straps are included.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyheadphonesapplebig talkers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High school football star dies in shooting; twin brother charged
State police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia
State Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell charged with stealing from non-profit
'10 Most Wanted' fugitive caught in Chester
Thief caught on camera stealing catalytic converter in Fairmount
Anna Faris, family 'lucky to be alive' after near CO poisoning
Show More
Darius Rucker to headline Musikfest 2020
Reports of bear sightings in North Wilmington: Police
Ready-to-eat sushi from Trader Joe's recalled over listeria concerns
Botham Jean's brother honored for Amber Guyger hug
LIVE | Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
More TOP STORIES News