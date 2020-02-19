Ring doorbell cameras add new privacy and security features

If you have a Ring account, there are new privacy and security features to be aware of.
Amazon's home security outfit rolled out a second layer of authentication Tuesday.
Users will now have to enter a one-time code shared via email or SMS when logging in to see the feed from their cameras.
While Ring already offered two-factor authentication to customers, this second layer of verification is mandatory.
Ring says this added feature helps prevent unauthorized users from gaining access to your account, even if they have your username and password.
The company is also giving users the ability to opt-out of sharing information with third-party service providers.
This comes after multiple people have come forward recently saying their Ring cameras have been hacked.
In a blog post on its website, Ring says: "We're listening to what you, our customers, are saying and taking additional steps to help you feel confident that your home and personal information are safe."
