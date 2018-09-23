Robotic jellyfish designed to monitor delicate coral reefs

The race to save the world's delicate coral reefs is now in the hands of robotic jellyfish.The underwater drones were designed to monitor the delicate ecosystems.They were invented by engineers at Florida Atlantic University.Rings of hydraulic tentacles drive the robot jellyfish, which are able to squeeze through the tightest of spaces.They can maneuver around the delicate reefs more easily than divers or heavy equipment, giving scientists a closer look.------