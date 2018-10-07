Robots work on fully-autonomous California farm

In California, robots are taking over the farm.Iron Ox is the first fully autonomous production farm.It's currently growing a number of leafy greens such as romaine, butterhead and kale, plus basil, cilantro and chives -- all planted by robots!The idea to use robotics was put in place to help solve the growing farm labor crisis.Iron Ox can produce about 26,000 plants per year, and is equivalent to a one-acre farm.------