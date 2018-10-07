U.S. & WORLD

Robots work on fully-autonomous California farm

EMBED </>More Videos

Robots work on fully-autonomous California farm. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on October 7, 2018.

In California, robots are taking over the farm.

Iron Ox is the first fully autonomous production farm.

It's currently growing a number of leafy greens such as romaine, butterhead and kale, plus basil, cilantro and chives -- all planted by robots!

The idea to use robotics was put in place to help solve the growing farm labor crisis.

Iron Ox can produce about 26,000 plants per year, and is equivalent to a one-acre farm.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worldrobotsfarming
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Bottle of whiskey goes for $1.1M at Scotland auction
Honda teams up with GM to produce self-driving cars
FTC complaint says Facebook allegedly collecting data on children with Messenger Kids
Buckingham Palace to undergo renovations in the spring
More u.s. & world
TECHNOLOGY
FTC complaint says Facebook allegedly collecting data on children with Messenger Kids
Petition calls for Apple to change the bagel emoji
iPhone XS users claim front-facing camera retouches selfies
Students receive free coffee in exchange for personal information at campus coffee shop
More Technology
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Summer-like Sunday
Woman shot and killed in Chester
Legal community reacts to Kavanaugh's confirmation
Man critically wounded following shooting at after-hours club in Hunting Park
Shooting in Norristown leaves man in critical condition
Kavanaugh sworn to high court after rancorous confirmation
3 dead, 2 injured in Salem County crash
Ardmore model allegedly murdered during fight over cocaine
Show More
Kensington shooting leaves woman with injured wrist
Vigil held for Wilmington woman killed in Delaware Co. hit-and-run
Search for missing endangered man from North Philadelphia
2 teens hospitalized following shooting in Juniata
16-year-old hospitalized after being shot in the back in Summerdale
More News