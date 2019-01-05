U.S. & WORLD

Roku to allow users to subscribe to paid content

Roku to allow users to subscribe to paid content. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on January 5, 2019.

Roku has announced new changes that give its users more choices.

The Roku Channel, which is a separate section of the Roku interface on TV's that use its software and products, will soon let users subscribe to paid content.

That includes popular subscription channels like Showtime and Starz.

Customers will be able to see all the shows and movies available on these platforms before they subscribe, and can access them from other devices such as phones and tablets.

Paying for them is easy, it will be through one bill paid to Roku instead of a separate bill for each service.

