Senator looks to pass bill to stop infinite scrolling, autoplay on social media

It's easy to go down the social media rabbit hole -- scrolling, clicking as time slips away.Could it be that it's not entirely our fault?One senator thinks we're falling victim to what he calls "addictive and deceptive techniques" used by tech companies and social media sites to keep us glued to our devices.Tuesday, Senator Josh Hawley from Massachusetts introduced the Social Media Addiction Reduction Technology or SMART Act.If passed, it would ban the infinite scroll feature on news feeds and autoplay for videos.Social media platforms would also have to add some natural stopping points, forcing people to take a break and let us track how much time we're really spending on a site or app.Experts are expecting big resistance from big names like Facebook and Twitter.