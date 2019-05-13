Snapchat users obsessing over 'gender-swap' filter

We've never met a filter we didn't like, but Snapchat's new gender-swap feature is a little uncanny.However, people are obsessed with it.The filter is eerily good at showing what you could look like as the opposite sex.Some men are using the filter to see what dating apps, like Tinder, are like for women.One guy wrote, "I posed on Tinder using the girl Snapchat filter and I've already been offered to travel around America with someone."Another user revealed, "I used the Snapchat filter on Tinder for 30 minutes, and in conclusion, I hate men."On the flip side, the filter itself is the source of a lot of laughs.