Sony developing wearable 'air conditioner' to keep cool

You may be able to take air conditioning with you thanks to Sony's latest device.

Sony's wearable "air conditioner," the Reon Pocket, is a body-cooling device about the size of a smartphone.

You simply put it in a pocket on a specially designed T-shirt, and Sony says it will lower your body temperature by 23 degrees.

The temperature is controlled through an app on your phone.

The device will cost about $117.

The product is still in the crowdfunding stages and will only be available in Japan when it first comes out.
