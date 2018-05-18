Spammers using similar phone numbers to callers

Have you been getting calls from phone numbers that look eerily a lot like yours?If it's happening to you, you're not alone.Robocallers are using numbers that mimic yours, some just one digit off, to get you to pick up.The number looks familiar so it must be important, right?It's not just annoying, this can also open you to scammers.It's being called "neighborhood spoofing," and they are preying on the familiarity factor of the scam numbers.If being on the FTC's Do Not Call list is not enough, there are apps to help you block calls.If you pick up, officials say just hang up, but don't press any buttons.For some reason, that triggers more robocalls.------