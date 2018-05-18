U.S. & WORLD

Spammers using similar phone numbers to callers

EMBED </>More Videos

Spammers using similar phone numbers to callers. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 18, 2018. (WPVI)

Have you been getting calls from phone numbers that look eerily a lot like yours?

If it's happening to you, you're not alone.

Robocallers are using numbers that mimic yours, some just one digit off, to get you to pick up.

The number looks familiar so it must be important, right?

It's not just annoying, this can also open you to scammers.

It's being called "neighborhood spoofing," and they are preying on the familiarity factor of the scam numbers.

If being on the FTC's Do Not Call list is not enough, there are apps to help you block calls.

If you pick up, officials say just hang up, but don't press any buttons.

For some reason, that triggers more robocalls.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worldscambig talkers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
More u.s. & world
TECHNOLOGY
Consumer Reports: Your laptop is dirtier than you think
Over 100 new emoji candidates proposed for release in 2019
People turning to dating apps to help them land their dream job
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
Consumer Reports: Saving on back to school gadgets
More Technology
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News